A potential hazardous waste storage facility in Yuma is sparking controversy, in large part due to its proposed location.
Syd-Cole Properties wants to build the facility at 2264 E. 13th St., a location near residential areas, agricultural fields, the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex and the Yuma Palms Regional Center.
The proposed facility would accept flammable and combustible materials, contaminated soils, universal wastes, metal-containing filler cake and other waste. The waste would be transported in “sealed and secure” containers and stored on three concrete pads or hazardous waste management units. The pads would be sloped and constructed with curbs for containment and removal of any spills or other releases.
At a recent Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, a representative for Syd-Cole – Barry Olsen – noted this would be a transfer facility, not a permanent storage facility, which would then ship the waste out to disposal facilities in other states.
He noted the proposed location “makes sense” because it’s close to the freeway and railway for ease of transportation.
However, not everyone appears to be in agreement on the issue.
The Yuma City Council submitted a letter in opposition signed by six members. (Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself, citing a conflict.) The city noted the facility is “proposed for the wrong location, far from any City designated hazardous waste trucking route and too near residential and agricultural properties.”
Commissioner Bobbi McDermott raised concerns with potential spills that could contaminate the groundwater.
And during the commission meeting, about a dozen Yuma officials spoke against the proposal.
However, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the Environmental Protection Agency both approved permits for the facility. So, the Yuma County Planning and Zoning Commission did as well, voting 6-2 to approve a special use permit request.
The conversation is far from over, however. Ultimately, the final decision lies with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, which is expected to address the issue in June.
And that conversation promises to be an interesting one.
The concerns raised by Yumans who spoke in opposition are valid. When it comes to hazardous materials, there are a lot of “what if” scenarios that can unfold.
What if there’s a spill? What if the groundwater is tainted? What if a field nearby is endangered?
It’s easy to see the validity of these concerns.
And it’s a conversation made especially challenging when one considers how much open desert exists in Yuma County. Much of that land is state or federally owned, but there’s likely a location out in the middle of nowhere that’s still close to the freeway or the railway that could accomplish the same purpose.
The question is, readers, what do you think of the proposed facility? Should the Board of Supervisors grant it approval, or no – and why? Let us know. Send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.