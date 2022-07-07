A volunteer at a fundraising festival in Ohio saw something suspicious – and wound up stopping a kidnapping attempt.
According to a report by WTRF 7 News in Wheeling, W.V., the suspect allegedly grabbed a six-year-old child who was coming out of a bounce house at the festival. The suspect then took the child by the hand and headed toward the exit.
The child’s father was nearby, and WTRF 7 reports that the incident happened as the father was helping another child, only looking away for mere seconds.
According to the report, the child said they wanted to go back to their father, but the suspect shushed the child, and kept walking as the child tried to pull away.
And that’s where things got interesting.
A volunteer nearby noticed something was wrong, and spoke up.
The volunteer asked the suspect if the child was his. The suspect said yes, but the child immediately said no – that wasn’t his dad.
Between the volunteer and the child, the abduction was thwarted.
Readers, there are several interesting points here.
The first is that the volunteer noticed something seemed amiss, and rather than ignore it, they spoke up and took action.
The second is that the child knew to speak up. The child wasn’t quiet or demure – they knew to take action and speak up for themselves, which thwarted a dangerous situation.
The WTRF 7 report spoke to a local sheriff’s official, who noted that teaching kids about stranger danger can save their lives.
The official said, “Speak up, let the adults know, let someone know around you, yell loud, scream, make a scene there,” counting on that sound to point out there’s a problem and bringing in help from wherever possible.
We think of “If you see something, say something” from the volunteer’s perspective, which is critically important. But from the potential victim’s perspective, it’s also important.
Parents, this is a reminder to talk to your kids.
KidsHealth.org notes that the conversation is a tough one. The goal is to teach your child to be cautious, yet not fill them with fear or anxiety.
The website recommends parents teach kids to:
• Never accept candy or gifts from strangers
• Never go anywhere with strangers, even if it sounds fun.
• Run away and scream if someone follows them or tries to force them into a car
• Say no to anyone who tries to make them do something that parents said was wrong or makes them uncomfortable
• Tell a trusted adult if someone makes them feel uneasy or uncomfortable
• Always ask permission before leaving an area, be it the house, the yard or a play area
Parents, ultimately, we want to make sure our kids here in Yuma County are safe. When it comes to situations like this one, their voice is a powerful weapon. Please, teach them how to use it.