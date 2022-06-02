If you are a coffee consumer, we’ve got some good news for you.
According to a report on CNN, drinking either sweetened or unsweetened coffee is now associated with a lower death risk compared with not drinking coffee. CNN cited a study in the Annals of Internal Medicine, which followed over 170,000 participants in the United Kingdom. The group was interviewed over the course of a year, and then seven years later, researchers followed back up.
CNN notes that people who drank a moderate amount of coffee – 1.5 to 3.5 cups a day – who sweetened their coffee had a 30% lower death risk compared to non-coffee drinkers.
Unsweetened coffee drinkers had between 16-29% lower death risk compared to non-coffee drinkers.
The researchers had an important note on the sweetened bit. It only applied to people who used an average of 1 teaspoon of sweetener. Super sweet coffee drinks laden with sugar didn’t have the same outcome, CNN reported.
Coffee has some known benefits already.
According to WebMD, coffee drinkers are less likely to have type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. They also have fewer cases of certain cancers, heart rhythm problems and strokes.
But WebMD is quick to also point out that coffee isn’t proven to prevent those conditions.
Alas, coffee isn’t the perfect beverage either. WebMD notes coffee contains caffeine, which can raise blood pressure and increase the blood levels of epinephrine (also called adrenaline). Coffee also contains acids that can make heartburn worse, and because caffeine is a mild diuretic, it can also make consumers urinate more often than one would without it.
However, for most people, the benefits of coffee likely outweigh the negatives.
We have to wonder about the outcome of these studies.
Do they inspire people to change their habits and become coffee drinkers? Or do they merely validate an already-ingrained habit? And for people who drink super sugary coffee drinks, do such studies lead to a switch toward less sugar?
It’s an interesting question. Coffee tends to be one of those things people either passionately love or passionately hate – and that’s usually based on whether or not they like the taste, not the health benefits.
Coffee-drinkers or not, readers, we’d love to hear from you. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.