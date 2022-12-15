If you doubted the value of COVID-19 vaccinations, check out this report from CNN:
“The Covid-19 vaccines have kept more than 18.5 million people in the US out of the hospital and saved more than 3.2 million lives, a new study says – and that estimate is most likely a conservative one, the researchers say.”
The study was conducted by the Commonwealth Fund and the Yale School of Public Health.
It found that without COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. would have had 1.5 times more infections, 3.8 times more hospitalizations and 4.1 times more deaths than it did between December 2020 and November 2022, CNN reports.
Pause for a moment and let that sink in. COVID was a wrecking ball in more ways than one, sparing no corner of America.
For perspective, CNN notes that COVID has caused at least 99.2 million cases and more than 1.08 million deaths in the U.S. In the past week, there were 2,981 new deaths and 30,253 new hospital admissions.
Imagine for a moment what that would look like if there were in fact 4.1 times more deaths and 3.8 times more hospitalizations.
It’s impossible to fathom.
But the vaccines have provided more than a health benefit. There was also a financial plus. The study estimates the vaccines saved the U.S. $1.15 trillion in medical costs, CNN reports.
Readers, it’s hard to put all of this in perspective. At this point, everyone in Yuma knows someone who’s had COVID – and many have had it more than once. Too many of our readers have lost loved ones to this illness.
We know now that vaccinations work, and there are numbers to back that up.
Unfortunately, cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again, both in Yuma County and around the country. We know what works to prevent the spread, including washing hands, and staying home when sick.
But if you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet and were waiting for proof, this is it readers.
Christmas is just two weeks away. Lower your risk of giving – or receiving – the gift of COVID. Get your vaccinations, and protect yourselves and your loved ones.