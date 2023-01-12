It’s a new year and time to make those resolutions. Might we suggest a goal of better personal fitness?
The benefits are widespread – but if you need a new reason why fitness matters, check out this study on exercise and COVID.
According to the American Journal of Preventative Medicine, people who exercise just 30 minutes a day are four times more likely to survive a potentially fatal COVID-19 infection than those who don’t exercise.
We know already that exercise has a variety of benefits to improve our health.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. Adults who sit less and do any amount of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity gain some health benefits.”
Regular exercise can keep your thinking, learning and judgment skills sharp, reduce your risk of depression and anxiety, and help you sleep better, the CDC notes.
And on the physical side, it can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers, the CDC reports, while increasing your chances of living longer.
But this new study found that exercise in almost any amount reduced people’s risk for a severe COVID-19 infection. And when we say almost any amount, we mean it. According to the Washington Post, people who worked out for as little as 11 minutes a week had lower risks of hospitalization or death from COVID than those who moved less. Eleven minutes a week? That’s not a typo, readers.
The Washington Post report cites studies that have found “regular, moderate exercise increases our immune response and generally helps us avoid respiratory infections or recover more rapidly if we do catch a bug.” In the midst of a winter season with high cases of respiratory illnesses such as COVID, flu, colds and RSV, this is good information to know.
It’s the kind of information that we can use to motivate ourselves to get up and move a little bit, even when we feel days are short and time is pressed.
We should note that the recommendations for physical activity vary based on age.
The CDC recommends adults ages 18-64 get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, and two days of muscle strengthening activity.
If that sounds intimidating, know that you can start small. Just 11 minutes a week is enough to provide you some health benefits, at least on the COVID front – and that’s a manageable starting point for anyone.
