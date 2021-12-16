Yuma, are you feeling the Christmas spirit yet? The big day is right around the corner, and everywhere we look, there are reminders of the holiday.
Yet a new study by GetCenturyLink found Arizona ranked 37th among the states with the most Christmas spirit.
A press release from the organization noted it used the following data points for determining Arizona was 37th:
• Google searches for Christmas movies and gingerbread houses (29%)
• Online shopping (via Google shopping trends) for wrapping paper, Christmas cards, Christmas ornaments, and “Elf on a Shelf” (28%)
• Christmas music streaming (14.5%)
• Tweeting about Christmas (7%)
• Number of Christmas Tree farms per capita (7%)
• Charitable giving in the last documented tax year, as defined by the IRS (14.5%)
Honestly readers, the data points had us more than a little amused.
Number of Christmas tree farms per capita? In Arizona, we’re not really known for growing Christmas trees, given much of the state is desert terrain or the Grand Canyon. Can we grow Christmas trees? Of course, but that’s limited to more of the Flagstaff-style terrain. Arizona is happy to leave Christmas tree production to one of those states that really excel at it, such as those Pacific Northwest states. They can handle the trees, we’ll handle the winter vegetables for the nation.
And maybe Arizona is a little more old school. We don’t need to tweet about Christmas to love it, nor do we need to stream Christmas music – especially if we’ve got our family favorites already downloaded and ready to go.
As for online shopping … that’s not the only metric of Christmas love. We want to support our local businesses, and by doing so, that online shopping percentage won’t be the one creeping north.
Here’s what a survey such as this one doesn’t reflect.
It doesn’t show the neighborhoods aglow with Christmas lights at night, the community parades and celebrations that last for weeks.
It doesn’t reveal the fundraising to support those in need during the holidays, the drives for food, supplies, blankets and toys to help out our fellow Yumans.
And it certainly doesn’t show the families at home, making cookies and tamales to prepare for Christmas.
An online study only shows a snippet in time of a narrow category of people – it doesn’t paint the full picture of what happens in our homes and our community this time of year.
Based on a narrow metric, Arizona might be 37th in the nation.
But based on the bigger picture, we know Yuma is tops in holiday spirit.
