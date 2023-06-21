Today is a special day for a variety of reasons, readers.
First, it’s summer solstice, which marks the astronomical first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.
The fun officially kicks off at 7:57 a.m. today, when the Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt toward the Sun, the Farmer’s Almanac reports.
That might not sound exciting, but in fact it means today will be the longest day and shortest night of 2023, giving us the most sunlight hours of any day of the year.
And fun fact – if you stand outside at “solar noon,” you’ll notice that your shadow will be the shortest that it will be all year, the Farmer’s Almanac notes. In Yuma today, solar noon will be at 12:39 p.m., according to TimeAndDate.com.
The sun will rise today at 5:31 a.m., and set at 7:38 p.m., giving us 14 hours and 17.34 minutes of sunlight.
And if you are curious, that means we’ll see 4 hours, 17 minutes more sunlight today than we do on the December solstice – the shortest day of the year.
But interestingly enough, this isn’t the only special celestial event going on. Tonight, sky watchers will be able to see an alignment of Venus, Mars and a slim crescent moon in the western sky, LiveScience.com reports.
The three will be best seen during the first twilight, when a right-angle triangle of Mars, Venus and the moon will be visible, although LiveScience notes that it may be necessary to use binoculars or a small telescope to spot Mars.
The three won’t appear this close again until March 28, 2028.
Also of interest? The moon will have what’s called a Da Vinci glow on it. Also called Earthshine, LiveScience notes the Da Vinci glow is sunlight reflected by the Earth onto the dark lunar surface, which will be visible on the crescent moon.
According to the National Weather Service, it will likely be a great night for planet-gazing here, too. The forecast for Yuma tonight calls for mostly clear skies, breezy conditions and a low of 70 degrees.
One final note on this fine summer solstice. This is the day of the year with the most sunshine in Yuma, yet our high temperature today is only expected to reach 102 degrees. And Friday? The high is only 96 – definitely below normal temperatures for our region this time of year.
So get outside and enjoy those temperatures because our world is about to heat up as soon as Monday, the National Weather Service notes, with Yuma expected to reach 110.
Yikes! Hello, summer!
