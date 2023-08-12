The Yuma Sun team takes care of a few cats on our property.
We’re not sure how they wound up there, but they’ve been with us for a long time, and they are considered extended members of the Yuma Sun’s family, always there to greet us when we come and go from the office.
Last weekend, however, we lost two of our cats in what appeared to be suspicious circumstances.
Both of the cats had signs of trauma, and so we reached out to the Yuma Police Department’s Animal Control Team.
In the end, we don’t know exactly what happened to the two cats, except Animal Control did not find conclusive evidence that the cats were shot.
It’s possible that the two cats were hurt in separate incidents. Maybe one was hit by a car, and one was attacked by another animal, or maybe it was something more nefarious, but we don’t really know.
However, because of our experience, our reporting team reached out to the Humane Society of Yuma and the Yuma Police Department for a story about animal abuse, which is on A1 of the Yuma Sun in this edition.
What do you do if you suspect animal abuse? Whom do you call, and what happens to people who are convicted of such crimes? It’s important information that readers should know, because unfortunately, there are some terrible people out there who treat animals awfully.
We decided not to include our own situation in the story because, frankly, we don’t know what happened to our two Sun cats.
However, the Yuma Sun newsroom saw some rumors about our cats on social media this week, and so we decided to address the issue publicly in this editorial and clear up any confusion on the matter as best we can.
And to YPD’s Animal Control officers and the team at the Humane Society of Yuma, thank you for all you do. Investigating cases of potential animal abuse is tough, heart-breaking work – and we’re thankful to those who step up to do it.