Another year, another Super Bowl – and another round of over-the-top ads.
In fact, the Associated Press reports advertisers spent up to $7 million for 30 seconds of airtime.
That’s a hefty chunk of change, readers.
The question is, did they get their money’s worth and make that valuable connection with their target market?
Without question, there were some fun ads this year.
The Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage commercial with Anna Kendrick and Barbie was cute, especially with the fun cutover to the second home fixer upper castle with He-Man and Skeletor. That one likely really appealed to the children of the 80s (who are now adults in their 30s and 40s) who once played with those same toys.
Then there was the lighthearted Amazon Mind Reader ad, featuring Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Colin Jost. Amazon’s Alexa can read their minds – and apparently, chooses to say the things both would prefer were left unsaid.
Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Doritos put together a cute ad with jungle animals who find the snacks and break into song (“Push It” by Salt-N-Pepa).
Uber Eats pointed out that it also delivers items that are decidedly not edible, and Lay’s turned to Paul Rudd and Seth Rogan for their Golden Memories, a montage of “experiences” the two have shared together.
There were some sentimental or nostalgic ads too, although it didn’t feel like as many as in years past.
Kia tugged at the heartstrings a bit with its Robo Dog ad, and Budweiser had a sweet spot with a Clydesdale and a dog.
But the Toyota ad Brothers got all the feels, with the McKeever brothers who won 10 Paralympic medals.
But on the whole, humor seemed to be the name of the game. And honestly, that’s a tactic we can use right now – something a little light-hearted in the midst of everything else going on in the world today.
From automakers to adult beverages to snacks and everything in between, there were a variety of commercials on Super Bowl Sunday. But readers, we’re curious. Which ones connected for you, and resonated most with you?
Let us know – send in your thoughts to letters@yumasun.com.