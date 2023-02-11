Are you ready for the Super Bowl tomorrow, readers?
Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. Yuma time, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
This is a big game for Arizona, since it’s being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, just outside of Phoenix. It’s expected to bring about 100,000 visitors to metro Phoenix, according to the Phoenix New Times. Experts estimate it will generate anywhere from $600 million in economic activity to $2 billion, the Phoenix New Times notes – a staggering economic boost.
But it’s also exciting for Yuma fans. If you can afford the ticket prices, it’s a chance to watch the biggest game of the year in person. But note, those tickets aren’t cheap. According to a report in Forbes, tickets are averaging $8,837 a piece ... whoa!
For the rest of us watching from home, the game will air on Fox, or you can stream it on the Fox Sports app or the Fox Sports website.
The Chiefs and the Eagles were both 14-3 in regular season action – so this should be an exciting matchup.
And, for the first time, the Super Bowl teams will be led by two Black quarterbacks – Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia and Patrick Mahomes for Kansas City. As famous quarterback Warren Moon – the first Black quarterback to enter the NFL Hall of Fame – wrote last week, “We have come a long way.”
Also interesting to note is the fact that two brothers will play against each other for the first time in Super Bowl history – Travis Kelce for Kansas City and Jason Kelce for Philadelphia.
If you’re in it for the halftime show, Rihanna will be taking the stage, with an expected 13-minute-long set, according to an interview with Apple Music. Rihanna notes it’s a “jam-packed show.”
Country star Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem at the start of the game, while Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful” prior to kickoff.
And, to honor the 50th anniversary of women flying in the U.S. Navy, an all-female air crew will perform the pre-game flyover, the Arizona Republic reports. What a powerful display and tribute to honor trailblazing women!
Of course, we can’t forget the commercials. According to a report by Fox, some 30-second commercials sold for as much as $7 million. In 2022, advertisers paid as much as $6.5 million for 30-second spots.
In an interesting comparison, at Super Bowl I, which happened in 1967 between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the game aired on both NBC and CBS. According to NBC Los Angeles, NCB charged $75,000 for a 60-second spot and CBS charged $85,000. For a 30-second spot, it was $42,000. How times have changed!
The Super Bowl isn’t just for NFL fans anymore. With the emphasis on commercials, entertainment and more, there’s really something for everyone.
Will you be watching this Sunday, readers? If so, which team are you rooting for? Let us know – share your thoughts on the Super Bowl with a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.
