Just last month, the Arizona Department of Transportation warned Arizonans that the clock was ticking on getting a Real ID card.
But whoops – nevermind. The deadline has been pushed back once again, extended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security until May 7, 2025.
DHS said the delay was due to the pandemic, noting that state motor vehicle departments need more time to work through the backlog of applications.
“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in the release. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”
We’re completely OK with making travel more secure … but really? Yet another deadline extension?
The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. It requires states to issue driver’s licenses and identification cards with specific security standards. States must get specific documentation to verify the person’s identify before issuing the driver’s license, and the new cards must be made more secure against tampering or forgery.
The intention of the REAL ID Act is to verify people are in fact who they say they are. In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, it was discovered that nearly all of the hijackers who boarded the commercial planes were carrying U.S. driver’s licenses and state IDs, most of which had been obtained fraudulently, the New York Times reports.
However, there was a lot of pushback from the states on the REAL ID Act because the federal law put the burden on the states to cover the costs of the program.
Arizona went so far as to pass a bill in 2008 that blocked the state’s Motor Vehicle Division from implementing the law before eventually finding a solution, which allows people to get the ID if they want it, but not requiring every Arizonan to do so.
And now, here we are again, and the federal government is once again extending the deadline.
It was supposed to be enforced beginning in 2008, but there have been multiple delays. The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 – 17 years ago.
We do understand that the ripple effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing, but do we really need to delay this program deadline again? It shouldn’t take 17 years+ to implement an ID program.
But here we are, with yet another two-year delay.
Here’s the bottom line, readers. If you travel or need a REAL ID for any reason, and you haven’t yet applied, get it done and check it off your list. Then you are covered, if and when the federal government should actually enforce this.