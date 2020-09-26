Dachau. Auschwitz. Buchenwald. Bergen-Belsen. Treblinka.
Readers, do you know what these words represent?
They are the names of a few of the Nazi concentration camps from World War II. And according to a recent survey, almost half of millennials and Generation Z members in the U.S. cannot name a single one – despite the fact that there were more than 40,000 camps and ghettos in Europe during the Holocaust.
Readers, how can this be?
An estimated 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi regime. Millions of others were systematically killed as well – Jehovah’s Witnesses, people with disabilities, homosexuals, their political opponents, Slavs, Roma and Sinti were also murdered on a large scale, according to the Anne Frank Museum.
The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum notes that groups became targets based on perceived racial and biological inferiority, or because of political, ideological and behavioral grounds. There was no coordinated record-keeping, so it’s unknown exactly how many people died.
The U.S. Millennial Holocaust Knowledge and Awareness Survey found that in America, 63% of millennials and Generation Z members don’t know that 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust. And, 15% thought holding neo-Nazi views was acceptable.
This survey looked at state by state responses, which provided unsettling results for Arizona too.
For Arizona millennials and Generation Z members:
• 44% can’t name a single concentration camp or ghetto.
• When asked if they have seen Holocaust denial or distortion on social media or elsewhere online, 46% of respondents in Arizona say they have.
• 15% of respondents in Arizona think the Jews caused the Holocaust.
• 43% of respondents cannot identify that the Holocaust was associated with World War II.
• 36% of respondents in Arizona do not believe there is anti-Semitism in the United States today or are unsure, and 15% of respondents in Arizona believe it is acceptable to hold neo-Nazi views.
• 64% say they have seen Nazi symbols in their community and/or on social media platforms in the last five years.
However, there is a bit of hope for the future. Of those surveyed, 59%of respondents in Arizona believe Holocaust education should be compulsory in school, and 79% say it is important to keep teaching about the Holocaust, in part, so that it does not happen again.
When we forget our history, we are doomed to repeat it. The horrors might look slightly different, but happen they will – because we as a society failed to evolve and grow. It’s critical that this information be taught in schools, but schools aren’t the only ones with a responsibility. Families too have a duty and a role in this.
Don’t let history disappear.