School bus drivers are essential members of any school district, charged with the unique task of delivering your children to and from school every day.
Think about the challenges of driving through Yuma, particularly in the winter months when our population expands so much.
It’s not easy. School buses are on the road in the mornings at the same time as everyone else headed to work – and those roads can be crazy busy. The average Yuman is driving a car, truck or SUV.
School bus drivers are rolling around in much bigger vehicles.
And while you and I might have a couple of passengers on board, a school bus driver is responsible for the children of multiple neighborhoods.
That too presents some challenges. Did those kids’ mornings start off on the right foot at home? Are they stressed about an upcoming test? Or is there an ongoing conflict with a schoolmate that has them worked up in a twist?
A bus driver has to navigate a variety of young personalities facing a variety of scenarios and challenges – and every day is something different.
Today, however, is School Bus Drivers’ Day, which began in 2009 with the California legislature to “draw special public attention to school bus drivers in California for their enduring and exceptional contributions to students,” NationalToday.com reports.
“It’s a well-deserved tribute to all of the men and women who devote their lives to ensuring that children go to school every day while remaining patient, helpful, and upbeat throughout,” NationalToday.com notes.
Today, take a few moments to walk outside and thank your neighborhood bus driver, or give them a thank you card or some cookies. They’ll appreciate it. And goodness knows, they deserve it, especially as the school year winds down here in Yuma County.
These bus drivers work hard to keep our children safe while getting them to school on time – and we certainly appreciate their efforts!