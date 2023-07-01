The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued an alert to clinicians regarding malaria cases in Florida and Texas.
That’s an illness we don’t hear much about these days, so it caught our attention.
The CDC notes the cases – four in Florida and one in Texas over the past two months – represent the first time the illness has been transmitted by mosquitoes within the U.S. in 20 years.
The good news is, all five patients have received treatment and are improving, the CDC notes.
But malaria in the U.S.?
Malaria is transmitted through the bite of an infected anopheline mosquito. Worldwide, more than 240 million cases of malaria occur annually, 95% of which are in Africa, the CDC notes.
Almost all cases of malaria here in the U.S. are imported, occurring in people who traveled from countries with malaria transmission.
Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, and begin 10 days to four weeks after infection. Left untreated, it can lead to severe disease, including seizures, mental health changes, renal failure and coma.
The five U.S. cases are alarming. We don’t like the thought of malaria making a comeback here.
But more than anything, they serve as a reminder of just how important it is to take action against mosquitos.
If you are outside, especially along the Colorado River – be it canoeing, boating or simply floating down – wear mosquito repellent. The CDC recommends using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin and/or clothing; and wearing long sleeves and pants.
Another basic step is to eliminate any standing water sources on your property – think flowerpots, buckets, pet water dishes, etc. Make sure they are regularly washed and drained when not in use to prevent mosquitoes from using those spaces as breeding grounds.
Malaria cases may not be in Arizona, but we do know our mosquitoes can carry West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis – so why risk it? Plus, mosquito bites are annoying.
Take action against those pesky mosquitoes, and stay safe, Yuma.
