Last week, the Heart of Yuma honored the generous philanthropic spirit that runs through our community.
Hosted by the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma, the event recognizes those people and entities who strive to make a difference here, whether through volunteer hours, financial contributions, donations or more.
The winners of every category are amazing on a variety of levels. Just take a look at this list:
• Philanthropists of the Year – Dr. Linda Elliott-Nelson and Randy Nelson
• Outstanding Volunteer – Gene Dalbey
• Outstanding Youth Leader – Zulema Zavala
• Outstanding Leader – Rosa Long
• Outstanding Service Organization – “We love our City” Church for the City
• Outstanding Nonprofit – Yuma Young Guns
• Outstanding Business Organization – AEA Federal Credit Union
• Outstanding Benefactor – Tina Clark
To each of these recipients and all of the nominees, we offer our heartfelt congratulations. Thank you for all that you do to make Yuma County an amazing place.
One of the themes of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma is to “Give where you live.”
But a more appropriate thought may be, “Give where you love,” because these people truly love their community.
Each of these recipients has taken their passion to new heights, working for a better Yuma County in their own unique ways, giving generously of themselves and making an impact along the way.
They don’t take action in the hopes of recognition or honor, and they don’t do it for personal financial gain. They act because they care deeply about their cause, and they feel a purpose to do more for others.
They give where they love, growing our community with a steady stream of heartfelt actions and efforts.
Readers, we encourage you to do the same.
With November upon us, the need in Yuma County skyrockets as our nonprofit organizations rise to feed families and provide basic necessities throughout the winter season.
Take inspiration from our Heart of Yuma nominees and recipients, donate where you can, and give where you love.