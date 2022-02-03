It’s somewhat strange, in 2022, to think that people still die from rabies.
Yet according to an article in USA Today, four people died in the U.S. in 2021 after coming in direct contact with rabid bats.
Now, health officials are warning people to be aware of the risks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that 2021 saw the most rabies cases in a single year since 2011, coming on the heels of no human cases in 2019 or 2020.
“The uptick in cases may be due to a lack of awareness about the risks of rabies and what to do after a potential exposure, the CDC said, because the number of rabid bats reported nationally has remained the same since 2007,” USA Today notes.
That’s important to note – there isn’t a sudden spike in rabid bats, which is a relief.
However, let’s look at rabies for a minute.
The CDC reports that rabies is a preventable viral disease most often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The virus then infects the central nervous system of the infected mammal, which, if left untreated, will ultimately cause brain disease and death.
Fortunately, in the U.S., death from rabies is rare. However, about 60,000 people get post-exposure treatment annually to prevent rabies infection after being bitten or scratched by an infected or suspected infected animal, the CDC notes.
And while any mammal can potentially be a carrier, bats are the most problematic for humans. In fact, the CDC notes, “Contact with infected bats is the leading cause of human rabies deaths in this country; at least 7 out of 10 Americans who die from rabies in the U.S. were infected by bats.”
Complicating matters is the fact that a bat scratch or bite can be very small, so a victim might not recognize there’s a potential problem. And looking at the animal is not enough to know, definitively, whether it is infected. The animal may seem aggressive, or may drool more than normal – but how would you even know that if a bat zipped by and nipped you, then kept flying by?
The CDC recommends that if you have any encounter with a bat, wash any wounds with soap and water and then call your doctor to determine your risk of possible rabies infection.
The USA Today article says that treatment is nearly 100% effective, but notes that getting treatment is key – a “life or death matter,” the CDC told USA Today.
Readers, we do have bats in Yuma County. And while the risk of an issue is fairly low, it’s also good to be aware of it – just in case you do wind up in a close encounter of the bat kind.