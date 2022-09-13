Teen pregnancy is on the decline in Yuma County, which is amazing news.
However, given recent developments in Yuma schools, we hope it’s a trend that continues.
According to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, (YCPHSD), the number of pregnancies in females ages 10 to 19 in Yuma County has decreased by 54%.
According to YCPHSD, in 2005, Yuma’s rate was 37 per 1,000, compared to Arizona’s 32.7. In 2019, Yuma’s rate was 15.9 per 1,000, compared to Arizona’s 11.9.
When comparing data from the Arizona Department of Health Services from 2009-2019 for teens between the ages of 10-17, Yuma County decreased from 16.1 per 1,000 to 5.3.
YCPHSD and officials at Yuma Regional Medical Center both attribute the decline to increased education and access to health care.
There’s also been a significant shift in people’s attitudes. One doctor at Yuma Regional Medical Center said that teens are actively seeking sexual health and contraceptive counseling – and it’s their parents bringing them to the clinic. Parents are being proactive on the matter, helping their kids make better, safer decisions.
Education is a key component in this, and we’re glad that parents are taking action and getting their kids the information and care that they need.
But we would be remiss if we didn’t address the elephant in the room: sex education in Yuma County schools.
According to YCPHSD, historically, the district collaborated with county schools and parents to offer opt-in programming that’s evidence-based, medically accurate, age-appropriate and taught by trained health educators. The district clarified that the programming teaches decision-making, problem-solving and refusal skills: “all of those skills that any youth will need to make informed decisions in order for them to stay safe and healthy.”
New Arizona statutes require curriculum with any sex education component to be brought before governing board approval so even though the programs hadn’t changed, they still need to be reviewed and considered like new, which happened this past academic year.
Because of the sudden public backlash to the programs, they are no longer offered in Yuma County schools.
And readers, that’s really unfortunate. How can the objections of a few eliminate a program that was opt-in? For kids to attend, parents had to give their permission – so if a parent was opposed to it, don’t send your kids. It was really that simple. Instead, a group of adults pushed hard enough to eliminate a program, period. It just doesn’t make sense.
It’s a concerning situation. How many of those adults opposed to the program actually had children enrolled in those schools? And how many of those adults opposed to the program actually went to the district office to look at the documentation on the program before speaking out?
The school districts in Yuma County were not in the wrong by offering these programs. They made careful, thoughtful decisions on the curriculum, and the programs were opt-in.
Even though the programs are no longer offered in county schools, the good news is, they’re still available to Yuma County families through the YCPHSD.
However, it will be worth watching the teen pregnancy statistics in the coming years. Will the statistics continue to decline, or will the crusade to eliminate sex education in schools lead to an increase?
Only time will tell.
