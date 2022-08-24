Teens, we have a bit of advice for you. And really, this goes for a lot of adults too: put down your digital devices and check out the world around you.
Seriously, please give it a shot, because we assure you there’s a pretty fabulous world out there to enjoy.
According to a new survey by the Pew Research Center, nearly half of teens in the U.S. – 46% – say they use the internet “almost constantly.”
That number is up from 2014-15, at which point the same question had a response of 24%.
What are they doing online? According to Pew, YouTube and TikTok are leading the pack of social media preferences. YouTube was used by 95% of the teens, with nearly 20% reporting near constant usage of it. YouTube was followed by TikTok at 67%, with nearly a quarter reporting near constant use of that platform.
Instagram is still a teen favorite as well, at 62%, and 59% of the teens use Snapchat.
However, other social media platforms are falling by the wayside. Facebook dropped from 71% in 2014-15 to 32% in 2022, followed by Twitter (23%), Twitch (20%), WhatsApp (17%), Reddit (14%) and Tumblr (5%).
The survey found that overall, 97% of teens use the internet daily.
There are likely a variety of reasons for the time on the internet, and the pandemic may have played a significant role in the increased usage.
Schools were forced to tackle lessons online, and while classrooms are back in-person, many schools have incorporated laptops, netbooks and tablets into the learning process, finding a reliance on the digital side of learning that has carried forward.
And when the pandemic hit, teens were isolated at home. The internet provided a connection to the outside world that for many was non-existent otherwise. It was a vital bridge to friends, and in many cases, family too.
However, it’s unsetting to think that now, 46% of our teens are using the internet “almost constantly.”
There’s a whole world out there worth checking out. Even in the midst of Yuma’s sizzling summer, there are things to do outside of the house, connections to be made with our fellow humans off the internet.
And parents, set a good example for your teens. Don’t stare at your phone the whole time you are with your families.
Whether you are an adult or a teen, put the phone down, step away from the internet and social media, and find a family-fun activity. The internet will be there when you get home, we promise.