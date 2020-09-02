Parents, there’s yet another viral challenge out there that could be dangerous to your kids.
This time around, it’s the Benadryl challenge.
Apparently, teens encourage one another to take as much Benadryl as needed in order to cause hallucinations, according to a Fox News report.
Benadryl, which can be purchased over the counter, contains the antihistamine drug diphenhydramine.
Normally, it’s used to treat allergies and allergic reactions, such as itchy eyes, nose and throat, rash, watery eyes, coughing, sneezing and runny nose.
When taken in the prescribed dosage, it’s generally safe. However, when taken in mass quantities, it can be lethal.
Overdose symptoms include blurred vision, dry mouth, enlarged pupils, very dry eyes, ringing in the ears, low blood pressure, rapid heartbeat, agitation, confusion, seizures, delirium, depression, drowsiness, increased sleepiness, nervousness, tremor, unsteadiness, nausea and vomiting, according to the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine.
Fox News interviewed the medical director at National Capital Poison Center, who said, “When taken in large quantities, Benadryl can cause heart rhythm problems, cardiac arrest, and death.”
Teens are posting the challenge on TikTok, and encouraging their fellow teens to take part.
So far, it’s been linked to the death of a 15-year-old teen in Oklahoma, and sent at least three teens to the hospital in Texas, Fox News reports.
And if you are curious about what an emergency room treatment involves for such an overdose, Mount Sinai notes it can include intravenous fluids, medicines to treat symptoms or reverse the effects of the overdose, activated charcoal, laxatives and breathing support, such as a ventilator.
All in the name of a TikTok challenge? Teens, let’s give this one a hard, hard pass.
Given the restrictions and time at home imposed by COVID-19, it’s surprising there haven’t been more of these “challenges” surfacing. We’re thankful that hasn’t been the case.
Teens, please make smart decisions, and avoid these dumb internet challenges.