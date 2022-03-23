A social media trend backfired on a group of Yuma teens this week, landing them in seriously hot water with the Yuma Police Department.
On Sunday night, YPD received multiple calls about people who had been hit by “unknown projectiles” that had been shot out of a dark blue Toyota Corolla.
The suspects hit people on 1st Avenue, by the Black Bear Diner on 16th Street and along 4th Avenue.
YPD tracked the car down and found four teenagers between the ages of 17-19.
Also in the car? Several thousand rounds of rubber/gel ammunition and a Surge Gel Blaster gun.
The teens were arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.
According to YPD, the teens appeared to be doing the #OrbeezChallenge.
“This challenge has teens using a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun to shoot Orbeez, circular water gel beads at strangers. While Orbeez are soft to the touch, they can lead to injury and even break the skin when shot from an air powered gun,” YPD reports.
Now, if you have kids at home, you’ve probably seen Orbeez. They are soft, squishy gel balls – and they might not seem like a big deal. But fired out of a weapon like an airsoft gun, they can pack a punch.
NPR reported on the sitatuon last week, speaking to Spin Master, the company that makes Orbeez. Spin Master notes, “Orbeez are designed for educational, creative, and sensory play and are not intended to be used as projectiles or inserted in mechanisms.”
Unfortunately, teens are trying this challenge out, and arrests have been reported across the nation.
NPR reports a Florida teen was arrested for shooting an Amazon delivery driver in the neck and glasses – while the driver was making deliveries, and other teens have been arrested in Michigan and Georgia.
It’s unfortunate that Yuma teens were so quick to jump on the latest viral challenge, but hopefully, other teens take note of this situation and learn from it. And parents, please talk to your teens, and make sure they understand the risks of this latest social media trend.