On Wednesday, cell phones around Yuma County will all go off, together, at 11:20 a.m., but don’t worry – it’s only a test.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in conjunction with the Federal Communications Commission, will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).
According to FEMA, the WEA portion of the test will be directed only to consumer cell phones where the subscriber has opted-in to receive text messages.
The EAS test will be sent to radios and televisions, and will last approximately one minute. It will be conducted with radio and TV broadcasters, cable systems, satellite radio and TV providers and wireline video providers, FEMA notes.
So readers, if you are sitting in front of the TV or listening to the radio, and both alerts go off at the same time, it might be a bit startling.
But don’t be alarmed.
FEMA notes the goal is to ensure that the EAS and WEA systems are still working and effective to keep the public notified in case of an emergency, especially those emergencies that happen on a national level.
However, the system can also be used locally to warn people about dangerous weather, missing children or adults, and “other critical situations,” FEMA notes.
Many readers may have seen this system in action already. It’s what sparks your phone to alert you when there’s an Amber Alert for a missing child nearby.
“Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems helps to assess the operational readiness of alerting infrastructure and to identify any needed technological and administrative improvements,” FEMA notes.
On Wednesday, if you are one of those subscribers who has opted in to receive emergency alerts via your phone, the alert will say ““THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”
It’s not a big deal, but it might be startling. Just remember – it’s only a test, ensuring that the system to works to one day save lives.
To learn more, visit www.fema.gov, or download the FEMA app on your smartphone, which allows users to customize their alerts of interest specifically to Yuma County.