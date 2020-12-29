Still texting and driving in Arizona?
Put down your phones, drivers – or be prepared to pay a fine.
It’s been illegal since April 2019 for motorists to use a hand-held cell phone, Capitol Media Services reports, but as of Jan. 1, law enforcement officers across the state can now fine offenders.
“A first time offense would result in a fine of up to $149, though it could be no less than $75. Subsequent violations could lead to fines up to $250,” Capitol Media Services reports.
Under the new law, it’s illegal to “physically hold” or “support with any part of the body” a cell phone or other portable wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle, Capitol Media Services reports.
The law bans talking on the phone, as well as writing, sending and reading text messages, emails, instant messages or internet data.
However, there are exceptions. Drivers can make calls using earpieces or wrist devices, and can also use car interfaces. Phone maps and GPS can also be used, as long as the device is in a hands-free mode, Capitol Media Services reports.
Drivers can also use the phone to “report illegal activity or summon emergency help,” and can use the phone if they are parked, or at a stoplight or waiting for a train to pass.
However, Capitol Media Services notes that stop signs don’t count – nor does waiting for a school bus.
Now, in Yuma, texting while driving was already illegal, so drivers here should be used to this policy.
Going forward, it’s a statewide law, which eliminates confusion – previously, municipalities had their own laws, meaning the rules changed as one drove across the state.
Not anymore – now, it’s consistent state law.
And Capitol Media Services reports that any city, town or county ordinance that had been in place is now repealed.
Bottom line readers – texting and driving is illegal in Arizona, and now, officers can fine you. There are some exceptions to the rule, but not many.
Be safe out there, put down your phones, and focus on the roads.