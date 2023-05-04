“Luke Skywalker has returned to his home planet of Tatooine in an attempt to rescue his friend Han Solo from the clutches of the vile gangster Jabba the Hutt.”
So begins the opening crawl of Return of the Jedi, which this year marks its 40th anniversary.
It’s a film that has a special place in the heart of Yumans, as iconic scenes were filmed just up the road from here in the Imperial Sand Dunes.
In fact, that reference to Jabba the Hutt and Tattoine? Yep. Those are our very own sand dunes!
The famous sarlacc scene in “Return of the Jedi” was filmed in the Buttercup Valley, just west of Yuma.
That scene is one of the most referenced in “Star Wars” lore, featuring one Jabba the Hut, and Princess Leia in a now-famous gold bikini. The seven minutes of footage follow Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Chewbacca as they attempt to rescue Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) from Jabba the Hutt, a notorious crime lord, all aboard a giant barge.
Yuma’s time on the silver screen was small – just seven minutes. Yet that scene is one of memorable in all the Star Wars films.
In fact, in 2019, Vulture rated the top 50 scenes from the Star Wars movies, and The Sarlacc came in No. 19.
“Part monster movie, part pirate adventure, all Star Wars, Luke’s battle to save himself and his friends from ‘the almighty Sarlacc’ – a massive desert-dwelling beast we only see as a gaping maw of teeth and tentacles – is George Lucas at his throwback best.”
And to think – it was filmed right in our sand dunes!
Return of the Jedi was released in theaters in May of 1983 – 40 years ago this month. It’s amazing to look back at the footprint the Star Wars franchise has left on pop culture, literally spanning the decades!
Today is May the Fourth, a popular play on “May the Force be with you,” and a day celebrated by Star Wars fans. To celebrate, might we suggest settling into the couch with some popcorn, and watching the Imperial Sand Dunes on the screen one more time?
That’s our plan, readers – and may the Fourth be with you!