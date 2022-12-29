Before you set off those fireworks, readers, you might want to think twice.
The nights of Dec. 24 and 25, many Yuma neighborhoods spent the night listening to the sounds of exploding fireworks. From firecrackers to full aerial displays, it was two nights of explosions from sunset well into the late hours of the night.
Between Dec. 24-Jan. 3, during the hours of 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., some fireworks are in fact legal. And on Dec. 31, the hours are extended until 1 a.m.
According to the Yuma Police Department, legal fireworks during that time frame include:
• Ground and handheld sparkling devices,
• Wire sparklers or dipped sticks.
• Multiple tube fireworks devices and pyrotechnic articles.
However, any fireworks that launch into the sky are still illegal. And that includes bottle rockets, sky rockets, missile-type rockets, helicopters, torpedoes, roman candles, and jumping jacks.
In Yuma, this law feels like it’s often ignored. If Christmas Eve and Christmas night were any indication, fireworks were still soaring through the skies.
The problem is, fireworks impact everyone – not just the people who set them off. Residents often complain about the noise, noting it’s scary for pets and hard on people with certain mental health disorders. Stray or wayward fireworks have the potential to damage property or start brush fires.
In September, the city of Yuma approved an update to the city code, which adds penalties to those who illegally use fireworks.
According to the city, “Any person found to have violated fireworks laws is liable for the expenses of any emergency response required due to illegal usage of fireworks; furthermore, violators can also be sued by any person suffering injury or damages from this illegal use. Additionally, those found in violation are subject to a $1,000 fine, plus applicable fees, surcharges and assessments.”
The city notes that enforcement isn’t limited to the person lighting the firework. The homeowner, head of household, primary renter or the person providing the location for the fireworks can also face repercussions.
It’s not going to be an easy law to enforce, but it’s one that is necessary.
So if you are thinking about shooting off those aerial fireworks – or you want to set some firecrackers off at 2 a.m., think twice about it.
And ,readers, if you are inundated with neighbors shooting off fireworks, take action. Call the Yuma Police Department at 928-783-4421.