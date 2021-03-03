And then, readers, there were three.
On Saturday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the third vaccine in the fight against the COVID virus.
The Johnson & Johnson shot joins options by Moderna and Pfizer, and there are several reasons to celebrate.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose, and that will help tremendously in the effort to get people vaccinated faster.
It also lasts up to three months in the refrigerator, unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be frozen, the Associated Press reports.
According to the Associated Press, its effectiveness is 85% against severe COVID-19, and overall, it has a 72% efficacy rate against mild to severe/critical COVID, CNN reports.
Its effectiveness is slightly lower than the Moderna and Pfizer options, but it still works. In fact, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci note that it’s still a highly effective option that is worth getting.
With COVID variants making the rounds, the disease is still proving to be problematic. And experts note that getting the vaccine – regardless of who makes it – is of utmost importance.
Think back one year ago, readers. In March, we faced school closures, and businesses were shuttered as governments enacted restrictions against this new disease.
And one year later, a year of fear and uncertainty, we now have three vaccines out there. It’s truly amazing progress.
Now, the goal is to get doses of vaccines out and into willing arms as quickly as possible. With the FDA approval of a third vaccine, we move one step closer to the ultimate goal: herd immunity.
It won’t happen overnight. This process will take time and lots of patience. We need to continue to take proactive steps against COVID.
But every person who steps forward, arm out, and gets the vaccine moves us one step closer to that point.
And in Yuma County, people are ready to do this – but a shortage of vaccine has been a roadblock.
With the Johnson & Johnson option, now we have another vaccine manufacturer, which should in turn increase the supply a bit, and overall, speed up the process.
And that, readers, is worth celebrating!