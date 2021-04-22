We’re facing a crisis of epic proportions in the Desert Southwest, and it’s flowing right through the heart of Yuma.
According to a recent report by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell are projected to shrink to historic lows in the coming months, dropping to levels that could trigger an official shortage for the first time, the Associated Press reports.
And that, readers, directly impacts the Colorado River water supply in Arizona.
Years of drought have hammered the water levels, and with climate change, there has been less snowpack to feed the Colorado, the AP reports.
The problem is compounded by the volume of people who rely on the Colorado’s waters to survive, with seven states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – drawing from the river.
Having a positive impact on climate change won’t happen overnight. Instead, we need long-term solutions.
But there are steps we can do to have an immediate impact on the Colorado – and that’s through water conservation efforts.
Our farmers lead the charge in this, and for years have been trying new ways to grow more produce with less water. Many local growers are leaders in this movement, and we salute their efforts.
But at home, on a residential consumer level, we can do more.
If you have a watering system for your property, set it to run at night or in the morning, when it can be most effective – not in the heat of the day. Make sure you aren’t overwatering – a good way to tell is if you have water running down the street as the sprinklers run.
And, if it’s windy outside, turn your sprinklers off for the day – no point in watering the street, right?
Or, better yet, convert your lawn to desert-dwelling plants to reduce the need for watering.
Inside your home, only run your washing machine and dishwasher when you’ve got full loads, and try using a low-flow shower head or taking shorter showers. Turn off the water when you are shaving or brushing your teeth, and check your faucets and pipes for leaks.
There are a variety of simple steps we can take as individuals to conserve water, and each drop is important.
Today is Earth Day, a day intended to celebrate and protect our planet. We only get one shot at this, readers. When our natural resources are depleted, there’s no turning back.
Here in Yuma, our biggest natural resource is in danger. Do what you can, even if the steps are small, to help protect and conserve our Colorado River water.