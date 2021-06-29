If you plan on throwing your own little Fourth of July fireworks show, you better stock up on your fireworks ASAP.
Or better yet, consider skipping it, and leave the pyrotechnics to the experts.
According to a report on the Today Show, there is a shortage of fireworks this year, prompted by supply chain issues. The fireworks industry notes that the supply will be down about 30%, which the Today Show notes could equal a shortfall of over 76 million pounds of fireworks.
Today reports, “Enthusiasts are driving to multiple states to piece together enough product for a decent backyard display for friends and family. They say it’s harder to get what they want and prices are high – but they’re getting what they can before the shelves are bare.”
Another day, another shortage, right? We’ve spent over a year bouncing from one shortage to the next. It started with paper towels, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, and migrated from industry to industry.
Yuma has certainly felt the impact of some of these shortages in a variety of ways.
However, we’re finding it hard to be too overwhelmingly concerned about a shortage of fireworks.
Please note: Fourth of July celebrations are amazing, and fireworks displays are often the icing on the cake of what’s traditionally a great day.
But fireworks for personal use can pose a long laundry list of problems.
They are exceptionally dangerous, both to the people deploying them and the people nearby. Even the fun sparkler can lead to serious injuries, burning at temperatures up to 2,000 degrees – and that’s a little handheld sparkler, readers.
Backyard fireworks have the potential to ignite a nasty fire or wildfire, or damage property.
And the noise is traumatic for people suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, not to mention scaring the devil out of neighborhood pets.
This Fourth of July, don’t stress about the shortage of fireworks. Instead, put your feet up and enjoy one of the local fireworks shows – and leave the worries to the experts.