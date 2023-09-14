Childhood cancer is the No. 1 disease-related cause of death for children in the U.S.
The statistics are painful to read. According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization:
And let’s pause on that last one for a moment and weigh the implications. We’ve seen incredible advancements in cancer treatments for adults,including new medications and new technologies – all leading to higher survival rates for several different types of cancers.
For adults, cancer treatment has seen radical advancements in the last 30 years.
Why hasn’t that same advancement happened for pediatric patients?
This month is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, “a time to shine the light on the realities of childhood cancer, emphasize the importance of life-saving research, and join together to make a difference for children diagnosed,” CureChildhoodCancer.org notes.
It’s a cause that’s near and dear to Yumans. Over the last few years, this community has rallied behind multiple children who’ve fought valiantly against cancer, and we’ve cried alongside their families when ultimately, their battles ended way too soon.
In Yuma, there are a variety of ways you can Go Gold, and support the cause.
Yuma Regional Medical Center is lighting the hospital gold each night as a tribute to Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. “The display visually represents YRMC’s dedication to supporting families in our community, putting patients first, and our commitment to advancing healthcare,” YRMC notes.
Changing porch light bulbs is an easy way to follow YRMC’s example, shining a yellow light in your neighborhoods in support of the cause.
Another way to participate is by donating to YRMC’s Pediatric Oncology Support Fund, https://tinyurl.com/wyw6f3vk.
The AdvoKate Foundation in Yuma is also raising funds for Yuma’s pediatric patients in honor of Kate Campa, a Yuma teen who lost her battle Oct. 7, 2020. Visit facebook.com/teamkatecampa to learn more. Their annual Glistening campaign is a great way to participate.
“Surprise your friends/family by Glistening their yard. This means we will come to their home in the evening and put up a Childhood Cancer Fact sign along with GOLD sign balloons, pinwheels, and shakers. They then have the opportunity to pay it forward and sponsor the next house. We will pick up their Glistening and move it after about 36-48 hours,” the Foundation notes. It’s a fun way to raise money while also raising awareness for pediatric cancer.
But one of our favorite ideas is the pajama campaign. On Sept. 29, people are encouraged to wear pajamas all day long – even to work. Why pajamas? Children fighting cancer are spending long hours in the hospital, getting treatments in their PJs … and those pajamas become their “battle uniform.” We’re proud to wear our PJs, and show our support.
There are a variety of other ways you can Go Gold this month. KCFY is hosting a Go Gold Challenge on social media, and on Sept. 30, Long Realty is partnering with the Foundation of YRMC for the Glowing Hearts Festival, a day of family fun and entertainment, all to raise money for Yuma County kids fighting cancer.
This month, we encourage Yuma to Go Gold for Kate, Johnny, Benny, Naomi, Baby Jared, Maureen .. for the children whose battles have ended, and for the children whose battles have just begun.
