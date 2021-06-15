Over the summer of 2020, Yuma lost three children due to drowning.
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died a week apart after drowning in swimming pools in June. Both are believed to have left the house unseen through a doggie door. The third death happened in July, when a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a backyard pool.
And now, readers, we have a sizzling heat wave striking Yuma County, with excessive heat warnings in place through Saturday. The National Weather Service reports that temperatures as high as 121 degrees are expected.
When it gets hot, we tend to flock to bodies of water to stay cool, and swimming pools are a magnet to young children.
But there is a real safety risk when it comes to little ones and water – and we’re praying we don’t have a repeat of 2020.
If you have a swimming pool, and there are any young children in your life – be it your own child, a grandchild, a niece or nephew, or a friend’s child, please take a few moments to give your home a once over.
Look at it from your height, and then, get down to the child’s height and look around again. Are there doggie doors that could provide easy, unseen access to the pool? Is there a footstool nearby that could boost a child up enough to open a door? What about other access points at a child’s eye level?
Every pool should have a barrier fence at least 4-5 feet high, which should have a self-closing, self-latching gate that is kept closed at all times, the Yuma Fire Department reports. Give that fence a good once-over. Is there a way a child could open the gate?
And if a fence isn’t practical or affordable, purchase door and pool alarms to help give you warning if a small child is trying to access the pool – which is also a good idea even with the fence.
In some homes, built-in house alarm systems can notify homeowners with voice alerts, chimes and text alerts when specific doors are opened – and that’s a good way to help raise the alarm if a small someone is slipping out a sliding glass door.
Swim lessons can also be life-saving. But whenever there is a child near a pool, always make sure there is adult supervision there too.
Readers, our number one goal is to keep children safe. We don’t want to report on another drowning or near drowning. Please take action, and let’s help the children of Yuma County have a safe, wonderful summer.