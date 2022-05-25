Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
It’s the kind of headline that sends an arrow of pain through our hearts.
Details are still unfolding, but according to the Associated Press, at least 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, lost their lives in yet another mass shooting.
Others were injured, including two officers, but as we write this Tuesday afternoon, those details have not yet been released.
The gunman, an 18-year-old, was killed by a Border Patrol agent who was working nearby and rushed into the school, the AP reports.
According to NPR, this horrific shooting marks the 27th school shooting in the United States this year.
27, readers.
We don’t have words for this. We didn’t for Columbine. Or Sandy Hook. Or any of the other school shootings that have taken place in the U.S.
Of course, we’re already seeing the endless litany of “thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families” – and while we appreciate the gesture, after so many tragedies, it’s simply hollow.
Robb Elementary serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. These kids should have been getting ready for summer break. After all, the last day of class would have been this Thursday.
In fact, on the school’s Facebook page, the kids were celebrating the end of the school year with theme days – something many of our schools do here too. For the kids at Robb Elementary, Tuesday was Footloose and Fancy – Wear a Nice Outfit with Fun/Fancy Shoes, and it was awards day.
But instead of celebrating, 19 children aren’t coming back home from school at all.
We can’t as a nation continue like this. Schools should be a safe space for children, and instead, here we are again, mourning another senseless loss.
And once again, we can only brace ourselves, knowing that it’s only a matter of time before our latest school tragedy becomes the hottest flashpoint for our politicians – without any action.
We’re done, readers.
Nineteen young souls and two adults, readers. There aren’t enough thoughts and prayers in the world to change that.
What will it take for our nation’s politicians to do more than pontificate on this issue?