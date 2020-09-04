• Thumbs up to a successful kickoff to dove hunting season in Yuma County. And to all dove hunters, both our locals and our visitors, we hope you have a successful season.
• Thumbs up to Julio Mora Tapia and Waldramina Quinteros of Ecuador. The couple has been certified as the world’s oldest married pair – he’s 110 and she’s 104, both still lucid and in good health. They’ve been married for 79 years – what a remarkable achievement!
• Thumbs up to Cibola High School math teacher Itzel Rodriguez, who has been nominated for the Arizona Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year award. We wish her the best of luck.
• Thumbs up to the airlines that are now dropping ticket-change fees – a list that includes Alaska, United, American and Delta. Times are tentative, and plans can change at a moment’s notice, given the evolving issues from COVID-19.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Public Health Services District, for its efforts in helping schools prepare for in-person learning, both by setting up an informational website and by distributing personal protective equipment to schools.
• Thumbs up to Jerry Cabrera, who has been selected as the new city administrator in Somerton. He is the former assistant superintendent of the Somerton Elementary School District and is a lifelong resident of Somerton.
• Thumbs down to reports of littering on the beaches of El Golfo de Santa Clara, Son. El Golfo offers a beach respite for visitors, including Yumans – but littering mars the beach’s beauty. Please, if you visit El Golfo, take care of this gem.
• Thumbs down to the death of actor Chadwick Boseman at the age of 43 to cancer. But thumbs up to the heartfelt, amazing tributes that have poured out in the wake of his passing.
• Thumbs down to the federal budget deficit, which is projected to hit a record $3.3 trillion due to COVID-19 and the recession. That increase means the federal debt will exceed annual gross domestic product next year, The Associated Press reports, and that’s just plain scary.
