- Thumbs up to health professionals who promptly get patients in at their scheduled appointment times. Our time is as important as yours – and we appreciate those providers who are punctual!
- Thumbs up to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approving the nation’s first pill specifically designed to treat severe postpartum depression. The condition affects thousands of new mothers every year, and we’re glad to see a new treatment option on the market for them.
- Thumbs up to the University of Arizona Yuma students who spent the summer working in internships with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It’s a great way for students to get hands-on experience in their respective fields, which will serve them well in their careers!
- Thumbs up to the renovations at Mohawk Valley Elementary School! Students now have remodeled restrooms, a newly remodeled kitchen and cafeteria, a new HVAC system and the gym and new roofing – and safe water to drink from the water fountains. Think about that, readers – previously, students couldn’t use the water fountains. Kudos to all involved to bring this project to fruition!
- Thumbs down to the aggressive flies in Yuma County lately. Have you noticed these nuisances? If there’s no breeze outside, they are all about annoying the humans. Shoo fly! Don’t bother us!
- Thumbs down to parking spot hogs. This is Yuma, where it appears everyone drives giant trucks, which then overflow into the parking spots next to them. If you are a driver of one of these massive pickups, please park so those in the spots next to you can get in and out of their cars – and be considerate of the cars next to you when you open your doors!
- Thumbs down to this ridiculous “fight” between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The two tech titans are apparently planning a “cage match” that will be streamed online. Why? What in the world is the point of this?
- Thumbs down to the massive wildfire this week that tore through Maui’s Lahaina. The photos of the devastation are simply terrible. Our hearts are with Maui’s residents right now.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.