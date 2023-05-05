• Thumbs up to Yuma High School, which recently named the high school’s mascot. Going forward, the Criminal will be known as Curt the Crim, in honor of Curt Weber, a longtime teacher and coach. The Yuma Criminal has long been a Yuma staple, and it’s awesome that he now has a name!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently approved a pavement project for the city’s North End, and awarded a contract for $4.7 million for it. The project boundaries are from Colorado Street to 5th Street, north to south, and from 4th Avenue to Avenue A, east to west. The project will include new asphalt, sidewalk ramps and sewer and water lines. It’s great to see some investment in the North End!
• Thumbs up to the six firefighters from the Yuma Fire Department who recently graduated from the Arizona Western College Paramedic Program: Mike Lowry, Ryan Herzog, Ramon Fraga, Adam Razo, Edwin Barcenas and Colvin Slattery. It’s an intense program, but we’re glad to know these firefighters are equipped to handle a variety of scenarios!
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Army’s Yuma Proving Ground, which celebrated 80 years of history here in Yuma County. It’s a critically important facility for the safety and security of the United States, and we’re thankful it calls Yuma County home. Happy birthday, YPG!
• Thumbs down to the uptick in lice cases in Yuma recently. But thumbs up to the Yuma School District One’s Health Services for proactively sharing information for parents to help eliminate the problem, noting that there shouldn’t be a stigma attached to lice. They can strike anyone, anywhere. It makes us itchy, but we appreciate the frank, open dialogue!
• Thumbs down to the birds (maybe grackles? feisty blackbirds?) attacking everything walking through our neighborhoods. Cats, dogs, humans … nothing that moves is safe right now. Simmer down, little bird friends, and stop with the attacks!
• Thumbs down to people who don’t maintain their pools, which then turn into swamps, unleashing a myriad of mosquitoes upon the neighborhood. This is the season when it heats up and pools get real gross, real fast. Please stay on top of the maintenance – your neighbors thank you in advance!
• Thumbs down to the ongoing shortage of medications across the U.S. this year. According to the Associated Press, there were 301 active national drug shortages in the first quarter of this year alone – which is crazy.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.