• Thumbs up to Yuma High School, which recently named the high school’s mascot. Going forward, the Criminal will be known as Curt the Crim, in honor of Curt Weber, a longtime teacher and coach. The Yuma Criminal has long been a Yuma staple, and it’s awesome that he now has a name!

• Thumbs up to the Yuma City Council, which recently approved a pavement project for the city’s North End, and awarded a contract for $4.7 million for it. The project boundaries are from Colorado Street to 5th Street, north to south, and from 4th Avenue to Avenue A, east to west. The project will include new asphalt, sidewalk ramps and sewer and water lines. It’s great to see some investment in the North End!

