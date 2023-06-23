- Thumbs up to this low-key start to summer in Yuma County. We know the heat is right around the corner – like next week! – but we’re enjoying these “cooler” temperatures as much as we can! Thanks, Mother Nature!
- Thumbs up to Yuma Regional Medical Center’s new partnership with Angel Flight West. The free program flies pediatric patients with chronic health needs from Yuma to medical appointments in Phoenix, cutting down the travel time tremendously. It’s an amazing service, and one we’re glad to see getting started here!
- Thumbs up to Cibola High graduate Kaylee Woods, who has been named a Flinn Scholar! Only 20 students from Arizona were selected out of nearly 1,050 applicants – and the resulting award is worth more than $130,000! Congratulations, Kaylee!
- Thumbs up to Frank Mallek, who is carrying on a family tradition of serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mallek is the third generation to do so, and following in his father’s footsteps, he will serve as a judge advocate. What an amazing tradition! Thanks to the Mallek family for your service!
- Thumbs up to the Western Arizona Area Health Education Center and the Regional Center for Border Health for their new internship program! The program will give medical students experience while at the same time meeting a need for medical professionals in south Yuma County. It’s a win-win!
- Thumbs up to the city of Somerton, which is working on pay increases for police officers and firefighters. The goal is to be more competitive and retain employees – which should in turn build a robust team to serve the city. And that’s an endeavor that benefits everyone.
- Thumbs down to the long lines to legally cross from Mexico into the United States at the San Luis I Port of Entry. The Yuma County Board of Supervisors recently raised concerns about the wait times, noting it was having a negative impact on the local economy. This is a problem the port needs to address – and quickly.
- Thumbs down to yard maintenance crews that blow the debris out into the street without actually cleaning it up, leaving the streets looking a mess. Don’t use those yard blowers to blast it out into the street – scoop it up and get rid of it!
- Thumbs down to door to door salespeople. We admire your tenacity as we hit a good Yuma summer, but we’re still not going to buy anything.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.