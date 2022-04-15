• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma’s Public Works Department, which is beginning its spring pavement preservation projects. This round will run through May 6, and will include the application of 22.4 miles of slurry seal and 1.5 miles of oil sealant. Road work might cause traffic delays or detours, but those momentary pains are well-worth the longterm joys of better roadways.
• Thumbs up to the students in David Cullison’s construction trade class at Fourth Avenue Junior High School. The students recently donated a new table built by the class to Amberly’s Place. It’s great to see our students learn important skills while at the same time giving back to our community.
• Thumbs up to the U.S. Marine Corps, which has been hosting its Weapons and Tactics Instructor course at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. It’s been amazing to watch the aircraft practicing in our skies lately, especially the Ospreys. If you want to check out the big evacuation training readers, it’s taking place this evening, with practice landings and evacuations at Crane Middle School, transportations to Yuma Regional Medical Center, and aviation and ground training at Kiwanis Park – which is the best spot to watch the action.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County, which is working to find a grant to pay for a new north/south corridor to alleviate traffic from Highway 95, Avenue B and Avenue G. The goal is to apply for a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant for $16.2 million, to build a paved two-lane road, alleviating traffic in San Luis and Somerton. We hope the county is successful.
• Thumbs up to Yuma native Tim Jones, who recently brought the documentary “Waterman” to Yuma, about Duke Kahanamoku. Jones was the composer for the film, his latest project in his 25-year career. It’s awesome to see Yumans go on to do such awesome things!
• Thumbs down to the latest Kmart closure, this time in New Jersey, which leaves just three Kmart locations left nationwide. Yuma’s Kmart closed long ago, but it’s still sad to see the demise of what was once an American retail icon.
• Thumbs down to the shooting in a Brooklyn subway train this week that left 10 people injured. Police have arrested a suspect; but still, it hurts our hearts to see yet another violent incident like this. We don’t want to offer our thoughts and prayers anymore – it’s time to see some action.
