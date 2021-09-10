• Thumbs up to Mary A. Otondo Elementary School, which has been awarded the distinction of becoming a Special Olympics National Banner Unified Champion School this year. It’s the only elementary school in Arizona to receive the distinction this year, joining Castle Dome Middle School and Carver and O.C. Johnson elementary schools as the only schools in Yuma to receive the honor. Congrats, Otondo!
• Thumbs up to Eric Powers and his family, for adopting a stray pig found wandering in San Luis and giving the pig a good home. Hamlet’s found a great life, and we’re glad Powers shared it with Yuma Sun readers!
• Thumbs up to Crane Middle School science teacher Kaitlin McGill, who has been named the Yuma County Rural Schools Association Teacher of the Year! It’s a tremendous honor, and a testament to her efforts in the classroom!
• Thumbs up to Yuma School District One, for its efforts to expand its health services personnel to meet the needs of the district’s students! District One notes that responsibilities have increased due to COVID-related care, including testing, contact tracing and reporting, so the support of the extra staff is definitely needed!
• Thumbs up to the 13 wreaths that have been placed on the perimeter fence at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, in memory of the 13 American service members killed Aug. 26 by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan. The gesture is a sweet, solemn way to honor those who were killed.
• Thumbs up to our Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents, who continue to work to safeguard our border, despite the neverending flood of people coming across illegally. The crossing isn’t easy, and the heat compounds the dangers. Our agents often have to administer medical assistance as well. Kudos to those agents – the men and women serving both our country and our community!
• Thumbs down to the increase in COVID cases in Arizona. Health officials reported four days with over 3,000 new cases each: 3,470 Sept. 2, 3,802 Sept. 3, 3,424 Sept. 4 and 3,071 on Sept 5. If you haven’t already, please – go get your COVID-19 vaccination.
• Thumbs down to the bucket truck that broke down, leaving a local landscaper stranded more than 50 feet in the air for several hours. Thankfully, the Yuma Fire Department was able to rescue the landscaper … but imagine being stuck in the air that long! No thanks!
