• Thumbs up to Kofa senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, who finished regular season soccer action as the top scorer in 5A and 6A in the state! He scored six goals alone on Feb. 3! Congrats to Tiernan for an awesome season – and best of luck to all our soccer teams (Kofa and Cibola boys, and Gila Ridge girls) as they head into post-season action!
• Thumbs up to American Airlines and Envoy Air, which recently kicked off a test run of Envoy’s largest aircraft in the American Eagle Regional Network, the Embraer 170/175, in Yuma. The aircraft has more first-class premium seating, wider seats and extra legroom, plus powerport plug-ins for electronics and onboard Wi-Fi. It’s great news for those traveling in and out of Yuma!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, for selecting the Yuma Sun as the Chamber Member of the Year! It’s a tremendous honor – and behalf of the entire Yuma Sun family, thank you!
• Thumbs up to Diana Wise and the “Share the Love” project, which recently delivered robotic companion pets to the new Arizona State Veteran Home in Yuma. The pets are designed to help memory care patients and also seniors struggling with social isolation. To donate to the program, contact Carol Brown at WACOG, 928-782-1886.
• Thumbs up to Northern Arizona University, which is going to offer an accelerated pathway to nursing degrees at its campuses, including in Yuma. The goal is to fill gaps in Arizona’s health care system, and will be funded by a $6.4 million grant from the State of Arizona through the Arizona Department of Health Services. It’s great news for both Yuma and Arizona!
• Thumbs down to the recall of nearly 5 million bottles of Fabuloso multi-purpose cleaner due to a risk of bacterial growth. The bottles were manufactured between Dec. 14-Jan. 23, and sold at retailers including Amazon, Dollar General, Home Depot, Sam’s Club and Walmart. Check your bottles readers – the first eight digits of the lot code are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and 3001US78 through 3023US78. If you have one of the bottles, stop using the product and call the company at 1-855-703-0166 for a refund.
• Thumbs down to the Chinese spy balloon that worked its way over the U.S. last week before getting shot down over the Carolina coast Saturday. How strange to think in this day and age of satellites that a balloon would be deployed like this. One has to wonder why – and what was detected with the balloon.
