• Thumbs up to Kofa senior striker Tiernan Nicewander, who finished regular season soccer action as the top scorer in 5A and 6A in the state! He scored six goals alone on Feb. 3! Congrats to Tiernan for an awesome season – and best of luck to all our soccer teams (Kofa and Cibola boys, and Gila Ridge girls) as they head into post-season action!

• Thumbs up to American Airlines and Envoy Air, which recently kicked off a test run of Envoy’s largest aircraft in the American Eagle Regional Network, the Embraer 170/175, in Yuma. The aircraft has more first-class premium seating, wider seats and extra legroom, plus powerport plug-ins for electronics and onboard Wi-Fi. It’s great news for those traveling in and out of Yuma!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you