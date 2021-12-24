• Thumbs up to the reports that the National Defense Authorization Act contains several funding provisions and support for Yuma Proving Ground, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and the Barry M. Goldwater Range. Yuma supports its military installations – and it’s great to see support coming from the federal level as well!
• Thumbs up to Campesinos Sin Fronteras, which recently hosted its Dia del Campesino event in San Luis, Ariz. The outdoor event celebrated our farmworkers, while at the same time offering services to farmworkers, including immunizations. Farmworkers are a critical part of Yuma’s agriculture infrastructure, and events such as this one are a great way to say thank you!
• Thumbs up the annual Somerton Tamale Festival! What a delicious event!
• Thumbs up to the students at C.W. McGraw Elementary School, for their Bring Cheer campaign. With the help of students from other neighborhood schools, McGraw was able to distribute 4,100 cards to first responders and assisted living residents in Yuma County. This is an amazing undertaking, and we love that the students were able to reach so many others!
• Thumbs up to the city of San Luis, which is taking steps to clean up trash in the city. Litter is annoying, and no one wants to see it – and it makes sense to hold people accountable for their actions.
• Thumbs down to TikTok for its stupid social media “challenges.” The latest one encouraged students to call in potential school threats on Dec. 17, and prompted Yuma County school districts to issue warnings to parents. These challenges are out of hand. But this is a good reminder to parents to talk to their kids, and pay attention to their social media habits.
- Thumbs down to the NFL and its confusing COVID testing protocols. ESPN reports that Week 15 of the season saw more than 150 positive cases and prompted the first three schedule changes of the season. Since Dec. 13, 200 players leaguewide have tested positive. This year will go down as the year with an asterisk … as in, Game played minus multiple players due to COVID-19.
