• Thumbs up to Yuma County’s school districts for choosing to keep the mask requirement in place for students. Until kids and teens can be vaccinated or more adults are vaccinated, masking is the right call.
• Thumbs up to Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center, for his recent recognition by the Baldrige Foundation. Trenschel was honored for Leadership Excellence in Healthcare – congratulations!
• Thumbs up to reports that half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot. It’s a great milestone, and a statistic we hope to see continue to grow.
• And a special thumbs up to those in Yuma County who’ve received their COVID shots. Your efforts are appreciated!
• Thumbs up to Tori Bourguignon, who has been hired as the new executive director of Amberly’s Place. She will replace Diane Umphress, who is retiring in May.
• Thumbs up to the unique school nicknames in Arizona. Yuma is home to the Criminals, which we love. But we were reminded of the others after reading about Arizona Western College’s recent soccer match vs. the Scottsdale Artichokes. We also love the Greenway Demons in Phoenix and the Mesa Jackrabbits, just for the originality!
• Thumbs up to our Yuma Sun readers and subscribers who participated in our comics and puzzles survey.We appreciate your feedback and input.
• Thumbs down to drivers who race through the Big Curve. There are several traffic lights through that stretch of roadway, and being a race car driver really isn’t necessary. Please, slow down and be safe.
• Thumbs down to spam email and scam callers. Both are annoying, taking up time and resources, and frankly, we’re over it.
• Thumbs down to people who steal others’ personal property. We like to think our community is pretty safe, but then we hear stories of cars broken into, or property that “walks” off one’s front porch. Such actions are not OK, and people who do such things should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.