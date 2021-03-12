• Thumbs up to all the school staff members who are working so hard to safely reopen our classrooms. This isn’t an easy task, and transitioning kids back into in-person learning is a monumental task. We see your hard work – from teachers and principals to cafeteria staff, custodians and all the support staff in between – and we thank you for your efforts.
• And speaking of teachers, thumbs up to all the teachers who have been nominated for the 34th annual Teacher of the Year awards! The list, which appeared in the March 7 edition of the Yuma Sun, was inspiring. It’s wonderful to know so many teachers have a powerful impact on our community.
• Thumbs up to the seven teams from Yuma County who qualified for postseason play. It’s been a challenging year, but we are incredibly proud of the soccer teams at Cibola, San Luis, Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic, the girls basketball teams from Yuma Catholic and Cibola, and the boys basketball teams from Gila Ridge and Yuma Catholic.
• Thumbs up to the residents in the Del Oro/Foothills area. The latest tests of sewage show lower levels of COVID-19 in the area, after an increase a few weeks ago. Officials credit the reduction to residents’ adherence to public health guidelines.
• Thumbs down to the insane amount of spam and robocalls going on lately. No, we are NOT concerned about our car warranty, and we did NOT just try to buy an iPhone through Amazon. Two big thumbs down to these continued nuisance calls!
• Thumbs down to the report by the United Nations that found 17% of food production globally is wasted. That equates to 931 million metric tons of food that simply goes unused. Imagine if instead we found ways to better manage our food sources, while also getting food to those who can’t afford it. There are opportunities here to truly make a difference.
• Thumbs down to the continued issue of potholes on Yuma’s streets and roads. One doesn’t have to look far to find a ragged road, and for every one road that is fixed, it seems another two in poor condition are noticed. We appreciate the efforts to get these roads fixed, but there is still more work to be done.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.