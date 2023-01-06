• Thumbs up to Regional Center for Border Health, as well as the Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition and other local churches and nonprofit groups for their efforts to help asylum seekers and the Border Patrol. There are no easy answers, but these groups are stepping forward to alleviate some of the pressure – and their efforts are appreciated.

• Thumbs up to Yuma’s cookie lady, RoyAnn Aunchmann, who has been delivering cookies weekly to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for the last 12 years. We love to see a member of our community bringing a little joy and love to those stationed on base!

