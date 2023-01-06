• Thumbs up to Regional Center for Border Health, as well as the Arizona-California Humanitarian Coalition and other local churches and nonprofit groups for their efforts to help asylum seekers and the Border Patrol. There are no easy answers, but these groups are stepping forward to alleviate some of the pressure – and their efforts are appreciated.
• Thumbs up to Yuma’s cookie lady, RoyAnn Aunchmann, who has been delivering cookies weekly to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma for the last 12 years. We love to see a member of our community bringing a little joy and love to those stationed on base!
• Thumbs up to the new slate of elected officials taking office this week at the local, state and federal level. We hope this ushers in a new year of bipartisan efforts to better our communities and our country.
• Thumbs up to the fans who donated to Damar Hamlin’s toy drive this week. Hamlin – safety for the Buffalo Bills – was critically injured and needed his heart restarted on the field during Monday night’s NFL game, the Associated Press reports. It was awful to watch. But here’s the amazing part. Fans found a GoFundMe page Hamlin had to raise money for toys for needy children in his hometown. His goal was $2,500. But within 24 hours, fans donated roughly $3.7 million – and the number was climbing. It’s an amazing gesture by NFL fans across the U.S.
• Sideways thumb to the much-needed rain and snow that hit the western U.S. this week. We don’t like the mudslides and flooding, and we hope everyone is safe. However, we also know the west is in desperate need of water. We hope some of this precipitation is falling where we need it to offset the drought.
• Thumbs down to the people who shoot guns into the air on New Year’s Eve. What in the world makes anyone think that’s a good idea?
• Thumbs down to the ongoing avalanche of emails. We unsubscribe all day long to these marketing emails, and we’ve blocked countless emails from companies we’ve never heard of, and yet the email just keeps on coming. No, we don’t care about the “BLOWOUT SALE,” and we’re not going to contribute to a political candidate from Wisconsin … just please, stop with the junky emails!
