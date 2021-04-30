• Thumbs up to the Somerton Library and the Yuma County Library District for their efforts to provide Wi-Fi hotspots to help patrons have internet access at home. Five Wi-Fi hotspots were purchased thanks to a grant, and people can check out the hotspots and use them at home. It’s a great service, and one that would be awesome to expand.
• Thumbs up to doctors who make an effort to have a sense of humor with their patients, and spend a few minutes with them beyond the actual medical purpose. It’s a personal touch that makes a difference and puts patients at ease, whether it’s a family medicine doctor, a cardiologist or an optometrist, and it’s much appreciated.
• Thumbs up to Fury Lane LLC, which is working on transforming the old Hastings building on 4th Avenue into a restaurant and potential retail space. It’s great when older, empty buildings are repurposed and given new life.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District, which is currently offering a self-paced learning program to help kids catch up or get ahead academically. The district notes it’s trying to offer different opportunities to help meet the learning needs of every student, because every student learns differently. It’s a great program, and one of which we hope students take advantage.
• Thumbs up to San Luis and Somerton, which made the list of the top 10 safest cities in Arizona – San Luis at No. 4, and Somerton at No. 7. Congrats to San Luis and Somerton – officials, residents and the public safety officers – for prioritizing safety!
• Thumbs down to the tragic reports from India as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on there. It is heartbreaking to see the footage and read the reports of the deaths and losses there, and it’s a tragic reminder of the dangers of this illness.
• Thumbs down to the update from the Census that Arizona will not be gaining another congressional seat in Washington, leaving our total number of U.S. House seats at 9. Our state has had tremendous growth, but in order to make a difference, people needed to take the Census to accurately reflect that growth.
• Thumbs down to the brush fire Sunday night along the North Levee Road and Quechan Drive. With the high winds that night and the following day, the fire quickly grew to 180 acres. The cause is unknown, but it’s fortunate no one was injured and the fire didn’t damage any structures.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.