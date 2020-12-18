• A giant thumbs up to the first vaccinations for COVID-19 being administered in the United States. We eagerly look forward to the vaccine’s arrival in Yuma County.
• Thumbs up to CNN reports that alongside doctors and nurses, some staff at hospitals including housekeeping teams are also getting the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations. It makes sense – these people are playing critical roles in keeping hospitals clean, and need to be protected too.
• Thumbs up to the City of Yuma, for starting an Adopt-A-Nurse program to gather donations and support for Yuma’s healthcare workers. To learn more or to donate, go to www.yumaaz.gov/adopt-a-nurse.
• Thumbs up to Yuma Elementary School District One and Yuma Union High School District for deciding to return to school virtually after Christmas break. It’s a tough decision but the right call given the COVID case counts. And making that decision now allows parents time to plan – which is appreciated.
• Thumbs up to all the homes around Yuma County decked out in festive Christmas lights. We can all use a little extra holiday cheer, and it’s fun to see so many homes taking part this year!
• Thumbs up to the Cleveland Indians, which announced that it is dropping “Indians” after the 2021 season. Team owner Paul Dolan said the decision came after countless conversations within the community, and his goal moving forward is having a positive impact and unifying the community – both worthy goals.
• Sideways thumb to the simple fact that Christmas is almost here. Yikes! There’s still so much to do, yet time is rapidly escaping. So it goes every year, Yuma. Let’s all take a deep breath and enjoy the holidays – don’t get caught up in the details.
• Thumbs down to people who speed through otherwise quiet Yuma neighborhoods. It appears these drivers are looking to beat traffic, bypassing busier streets for the smaller side streets. But kids live on these side streets, and right now, they are on winter break, playing outside, riding bikes, etc. So instead of flying through at warp speed, please slow down and pay attention!
• Thumbs down to people who are rude to store clerks and cashiers. Yes, people are stressed. But don’t take out aggressions on those who work at retail or grocery stores. It’s just not cool, people!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.