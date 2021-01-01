• Thumbs up to the team at Yuma Proving Ground, which hit a target 43 miles away in a successful test of three M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery shells!
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County athletes who have been selected for the Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club All Region teams! These student athletes had a tough year – and we’re excited to be able to honor their efforts.
• Thumbs up to making resolutions for 2021, but remember to be kind to yourself in the process. We’re still in a pandemic, folks – so don’t sweat the small stuff.
• Thumbs up to Yuma County Supervisor Russell McCloud and Assessor Joe Wehrle! McCloud has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2004, while Wehrle has been the elected assessor since 1992. Neither sought reelection in 2020. Thank you both for your service.
• Thumbs up to Jax, the drug-sniffing canine for the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office. Jax is trained to detect marijuana, which is now legal in Arizona, rendering Jax’s skills unneeded. However, his six years of service are much appreciated.
• Thumbs up to a new year! Readers, we hope 2021 is a fabulous one – goodness knows, we’re ready for some successes this year.
• Sideways thumb to the cancellation of the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma Air Show due to COVID. It’s the right thing to do right now. But it’s still sad to see the cancellation of yet another event, hence the sideways thumb.
• Thumbs down to the people violating Arizona law to fire off illegal fireworks, especially within city limits. We had several complaints from Yumans regarding especially loud explosions starting on Christmas Eve, and the boomers and house-shakers continued all week long. Be considerate and be safe – and follow local laws on fireworks!
• Thumbs down to reports that the COVID-19 variant that was first found in the United Kingdom now has been detected in Colorado and California. Scientists believe the variant is more contagious than previously identified strains – but the existing vaccines appear to work against it.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.