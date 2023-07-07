- Thumbs up to Arizona’s new workforce accelerator plan for Yuma. The partnership with Arizona Western College is intended to train residents in rural areas for jobs that local employers need. In Yuma, the plan calls for electrical training, advanced manufacturing, broadband fiber optics and solar installation. It’s a great concept, and one we hope is successful!
- Thumbs up to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s new commanding officer, Col. Jared Stone, and Yuma Proving Ground’s new commanding officer, Col. Johnathon W. Nelson. The two bases held change of command ceremonies on June 29, welcoming the two new commanding officers while bidding farewell to the previous two. To the outgoing MCAS’ Col. Charles Dudik and YPG’s Col. Patrick McFall – thank you for your service in Yuma!
- Thumbs up to the Humane Society of Yuma’s new partnership with eight businesses to help lost pets find their way home faster. Any good Samaritan who finds a lost animal can take it to one of the businesses, which are now equipped with a microchip scanner to scan the animal and get it home. It’s a great program that should keep more pets out of the shelter. To learn more, visit www.YumaLostPets.com or www.hsoyuma.com.
- Thumbs up to Miguel Alvarez, who has been named the police chief for the city of San Luis, Ariz. He’s been serving as acting police chief since January, and is a San Luis native. Chief Alvarez – thanks for serving the community!
- Thumbs up to the official fireworks shows around Yuma County! The displays were amazing! But thumbs down to the people who decided to put on their own fireworks shows – often well into the early morning hours. Not cool, people … not cool.
- Thumbs down to the brush fires in Yuma County over the last week or so. With all the dried vegetation from the spring, the lack of moisture in June and the heat, it’s a dangerous time out there to be playing with anything that could start a bigger blaze.
- Thumbs down to the mass shootings around the nation recently – Philadelphia, Baltimore, Forth Worth, Washington DC, … is there no end to this epidemic of gun violence in our country?
