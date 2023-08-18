- Thumbs up to our local high school athletes who are kicking off football season this week! Getting ready for football in this heat is no joke. Kudos to all our football players for their efforts – and we wish you all the best this season!
- Thumbs up to the funding for Yuma Regional Medical Center that has been included in the 2024 Labor, Health and Human Services and Education Appropriations Act, which was approved by the U.S. Senate recently. The bill would provide funding for YRMC to expand radiation therapy at the Cancer Center and modernize its current linear accelerator equipment. Hopefully this funding comes to fruition.
- Thumbs up to the city of San Luis for their efforts this summer to wrap up four street projects as well as water and sewer projects, at a cost of $6.8 million. It’s terrific to see infrastructure improvements in San Luis.
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Police Department for their efforts that led to the discovery of over $1 million in fentanyl and methamphetamine. That’s 193,000 fentanyl pills and 74 grams of meth that are no longer on Yuma’s streets, thanks to YPD’s hard work. Kudos to our officers!
- Thumbs up to the Yuma Union High School District for its positive report on high school dropout rates. The district’s rate overall is 2.14% – well below the state average of 5.16%. Kudos to the staff at each high school campus that works so hard to keep students in class and engaged.
- Thumbs up to Mexico’s defense ministry, which has sent 1,500 national guard soldiers to the border to help police in San Luis Rio Colorado, Son., Sonoyta, Son., and Mexicali. The goal is to fight back against the spiking crime and murder rates in these border towns – which is much needed. We hope their efforts are successful.
- Thumbs down to yet another round of possible “government shutdowns.” This political tactic has overstayed its welcome. This time around, Congress is working on a stopgap government funding package to avoid a federal shutdown after next month, the Associated Press reports, which would extend funding into December. Why not just pass a comprehensive, bipartisan bill to fund the government upfront and move on? We’re over the political theatrics.
- Thumbs down to the misinformation circulating on the Maui wildfires. It’s to the point that Hawaii Gov. Josh Green stated, “Do not rely on people who fancy themselves as influencers,” Maui News Now reports. The last thing the people of Maui need is false information. They need support – not rumors and conspiracy theories.
