• Thumbs up to Carlos Manjarrez, who is on track to graduate from Kofa High School with perfect attendance. And readers, that’s not just at Kofa – that’s dating back to his first day of Kindergarten at Orange Grove Elementary! Congrats to Manjarrez – what a cool achievement!

• Thumbs up to the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project, which will bring a new water treatment and distribution system to replace the 40-year-old system currently in place! Yuma County officials note the old system cannot be rehabilitated, but the new system will deliver safe, clean and reliable water to Tacna residents. Clean, safe water is a necessity, and we’re glad to see this project underway!

