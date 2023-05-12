• Thumbs up to Carlos Manjarrez, who is on track to graduate from Kofa High School with perfect attendance. And readers, that’s not just at Kofa – that’s dating back to his first day of Kindergarten at Orange Grove Elementary! Congrats to Manjarrez – what a cool achievement!
• Thumbs up to the Tacna Water Infrastructure Project, which will bring a new water treatment and distribution system to replace the 40-year-old system currently in place! Yuma County officials note the old system cannot be rehabilitated, but the new system will deliver safe, clean and reliable water to Tacna residents. Clean, safe water is a necessity, and we’re glad to see this project underway!
• Thumbs up to the City of San Luis, which has been named Arizona’s safest city, according to a report by SafeWise, using FBI crime statistics for cities around the state. Kudos to San Luis and the San Luis Police Department!
• Thumbs up to the University of Arizona-Yuma, which recently celebrated the opening of its new Nutrition and Wellness Lab Kitchen here in Yuma. The kitchen will be used as a classroom/learning space, as well as a community space – and it looks pretty fabulous! It’s a wonderful addition for our students out there!
• Thumbs up to a new “peanut patch” treatment that’s showing promising results in treating peanut allergies in toddlers. We love it when scientific advancements improve lives, especially for children!
• Thumbs down to the CNN report that found the cost of margarine is up almost 24% more than last year, “earning the top prize for the biggest annual increase last month.” Also increasing? The cost of motor vehicle repairs, which is up 20% for the year, CNN reports. Boo to both.
• Thumbs down to nuisance phone calls. It doesn’t seem to matter how many times we put our number on the Do Not Call list, those calls just keep rolling in. No, we don’t want to buy an extended warranty, and if you are clearly a pre-recorded call asking for donations, we aren’t going to donate. So please … stop calling.
• Thumbs down to this debt ceiling debacle in Washington, D.C. Once again, we need our politicians to sit at the table and play nicely. It’s time to get some business handled and move forward in a responsible manner, putting the needs of our country above the wants of political parties.
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.