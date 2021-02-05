• Thumbs up to an apparent decline in new positive COVID cases in Yuma County this week. We’ve had several days in the double-digit range – an improvement over the triple-digit days, and a trend we would love to see continue.
• Thumbs up to the outdoor learning hub now in the planning stages at Gowan Science Academy. Most of Yuma’s winter can be spent outside, and it makes sense for schools to take advantage of that when possible, whether or not we’re in a pandemic. Hopefully, this idea is one that can be duplicated at other campuses throughout Yuma County.
• Thumbs up to Diane Umphress, executive director and founding member of Amberly’s Place, for her more than two decades of tireless service in helping victims of abuse in their darkest of moments. Umphress plans to retire in May – but she’s leaving an amazing foundation and legacy.
• Thumbs up to the Yuma County Library District, which is marking its 100th anniversary this year. The first library opened its doors in Yuma on Feb. 24, 1921, located at the site of the Heritage Library on 3rd Avenue. We are fortunate to have these community hubs here in Yuma County, and wish them the happiest of anniversaries.
• Thumbs down to COVID-19, for forcing the cancellation of so many beloved Yuma County events. Yes, the cancellations are the right call right now. But seeing the list of events in the paper last weekend that have been impacted – either canceled or postponed – was truly heartbreaking. We look forward to days when we can be back in the sunshine, enjoying our favorite Yuma events again.
• Thumbs down to impatient, irresponsible drivers. It’s amazing how many fender benders we see around Yuma County each day. Slow down and pay attention, folks. Body work on one’s car isn’t cheap!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.