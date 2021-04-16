• Thumbs up to Goldie Love, the beautiful golden retriever and certified therapy dog at Amberly’s Place. Goldie started assisting at the advocacy center in 2013, comforting victims of all ages. Sadly, Goldie passed away recently due to cancerous masses in her lungs. However, she touched the hearts of countless Yumans – and she will be missed.
• Thumbs up to the city of Somerton and Yuma County for securing a $640,000 grant to hook up a public housing complex in Somerton to city water. The complex is home to 84 low-income families who are currently served by well water and a small treatment complex – which is expensive to operate and maintain.
• Thumbs up the Yuma County Master Gardeners, who harvested 9,817 pounds of fresh produce and donated it to the Yuma County Food Bank. Five people harvested 400-600 pounds of produce every Tuesday and Thursday from January to March – which is a lot of work! Thanks for helping Food Bank recipients have fresh food to eat!
• And speaking of food, thumbs up to the students and staff at Sunrise Elementary who collected over 8,000 pounds of canned food items for Amberly’s Place!
• Thumbs up to local government bodies and organizations that offer online options for people to watch meetings. As we continue to open up and return to in-person meetings and events, we hope the online options stay. It’s a great way to stay up to date on what’s going on with an organization, even if you can’t make the meeting in person.
• Thumbs up to the newest mural in downtown Yuma, located on the side of the Lane Building outside Rebel and Rove. Painted by San Diego muralist Hanna Daly, it’s a welcome addition to Main Street.
• Thumbs up to Kofa High student Isaac Navarrete for his unique campaign to help high school seniors in need purchase graduation caps and gowns. What a great idea, and a wonderful cause to support! To donate, visit www.facebook.com/GrantAGownYuma!
• Thumbs down to business people who don’t respect their customers’ time. If you say you will be at a meeting or appointment at 2 p.m., be there at 2 …or even better, 1:58 p.m. Whether you are a doctor, an office professional, a plumber or a repair guy, please, be punctual and respectful.
• Thumbs down to drivers who don’t look before switching lanes, cutting off other drivers and sometimes causing accidents. This isn’t rocket science, folks. You are driving a machine that can cause a lot of damage to other property, and hurt or kill people. Please pay attention to what’s around you!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.