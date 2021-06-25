• Thumbs down to a recent report that found Yuma households pay the highest monthly bills in the state. Residents pay an average of $1,156 a month in eight key household bill categories, which is 13.8% higher than the national average of $1,016. In Arizona, monthly bills average $963, DoxoINSIGHTS reports.
• Thumbs up to Comite de Bien Estar, which recently received a grant to assist in the costs of building a 100-unit apartment complex for low- and moderate-income tenants. The Valley View Apartments will be located on the north side of San Luis, Ariz. It’s terrific that Comite was able to secure a grant to help alleviate the costs!
• Thumbs up to the new partnership between Arizona Western College and Arizona State University, which will provide local access to over 100 ASU baccalaureate degrees, right here in Yuma. The partnership will use online learning, in-person support and direct access to ASU, without needing to travel outside of Yuma County. That’s a winning scenario for our Yuma County residents, who can stay here while earning a degree!
• Thumbs up to local author Claire Eckard, who recently wrote two books featuring animals from the Humane Society of Yuma. The books can be found at claireeckardauthor.com – and if the code HSOY is used, a portion of the sales go to our local Humane Society.
• Thumbs down to the increase in COVID-19 cases across the border in Sonora. If you need to travel there, please take proper precautions.
• Thumbs down to the lifeguard shortage here in Yuma County, which means only two of our public pools can open. Safety is first – it’s absolutely critical that these pools are staffed appropriately. But it’s unfortunate all the same, because when it’s hot, public pools are a great option to cool off. And in an ideal scenario, all the pools would be open, allowing kids in multiple neighborhoods to walk to their local pool. Let’s hope that next year, Yuma will be able to return to full capacity!
Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down are compiled by the Yuma Sun editorial board, based on recent events, happenings and activities around Yuma County and the nation, and will appear on Fridays in the Yuma Sun.